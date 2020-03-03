Canadian PM opens door to possible aid for firms hit by virus

OTTAWA, March 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is open to the idea of helping firms which are suffering economic damage from a coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, but did not give details.

"There will be impacts on Canadian businesses, on entrepreneurs, and we will always look for ways to minimize that impact and perhaps give help where help is needed," he told a televized news conference in Halifax.

