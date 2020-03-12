Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Corrects typographical error in lead paragraph

March 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said in a statement on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau's wife will be in isolation for the moment, while the prime minister will be in self-isolation for 14 days, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

