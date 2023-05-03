Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to attend King Charles' coronation in London

Adds details from statement

OTTAWA, May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Britain to attend the Coronation of King Charles at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trudeau will be joined by Governor General Mary Simon, the monarch's representative in Canada, and several other dignitaries, including Indigenous leaders and astronauts.

Canada will also host an official ceremony in Ottawa on Saturday, according to the statement.

"Whether from their living rooms, community celebrations, or activities at Rideau Hall, we will come together to ring in the reign of His Majesty as we continue to build a strong, prosperous Commonwealth for everyone," Trudeau said in the statement.

Canada, which remained in the British Empire until 1982, is a member of the Commonwealth of former empire countries and among those that kept the British monarch as their head of state.

