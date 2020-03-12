US Markets

Canadian PM chooses to self-isolate after wife shows flu symptoms -statement

David Ljunggren Reuters
OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie have isolated themselves after she experienced flu-like symptoms and was tested for the coronavirus, on official statement said on Thursday.

"The doctor's advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results," it said.

