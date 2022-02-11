Energy
Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge reports higher profit as transport volumes rise

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc ENB.TO reported a 3.7% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as a recovery in fuel demand boosted the Canadian pipeline operator's transportation volumes.

Pipeline operators have benefited from a pick-up in volumes with energy prices trading at multi-year highs on a sustained recovery in fuel demand from the pandemic-driven lows.

Enbridge said it transported 3.01 million barrels per day (bpd) on its Mainline system in the fourth quarter, compared with 2.65 million bpd a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company's earnings rose to C$1.84 billion ($1.45 billion), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$1.78 billion, or 88 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2724 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

