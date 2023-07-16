News & Insights

Canadian pensions funds keen to invest in India - India govt statement

July 16, 2023 — 05:31 am EDT

NEW DELHI, July 16 (Reuters) - Canadian pensions funds would be keen to explore investing in infrastructure funds in India as the country offers a stable investment climate, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Sunday, according to an Indian government statement.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, meeting Freeland on the sidelines of gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in northwest India, discussed progress on bilateral trade negotiations, Sitharaman's office said in a tweet.

