Canadian pension fund OTPP pauses private deals in China

TORONTO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), which manages C$242.5 billion ($181 billion) of assets, is pausing future direct investments in private assets in China, Canada's No. 3 pension fund said in statement on Tuesday.

Geopolitical risk is among the risk factors that played a role in OTPP's decision, a source close to the firm told Reuters.

The pension's current exposure to China represents about 2%, or C$5 billion, of its net investments, the statement said.

OTPP will continue to invest in public markets in China, and indirectly in private markets through fund partners and external managers.

"China has a role to play in our robust portfolio construction approach. We have strong momentum in Asia and will continue seizing diversified investment opportunities in the region," said the statement.

