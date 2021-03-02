Canadian pension fund CDPQ to invest up to $317 mln in Telefonica Brasil fiber network

By Jake Spring

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Spanish telecom Telefonica SA TEF.MC said on Tuesday that it had reached a deal with Canadian pension fund CDPQ to create a joint venture that will develop a "neutral and independent" fiber optic network in Brazil.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) will invest up to 1.8 billion reais ($317 million) in the venture, receiving a 50% voting share. Telefonica Brasil VIVT4.SA will have a 25% voting stake, while Telefonica Infra, another subsidiary of the Spanish companiy, will have the remaining 25% share.

($1 = 5.6761 reais)

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Plumb)

