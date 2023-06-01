News & Insights

US Markets

Canadian pension fund CDPQ puts brakes on China investment - FT

June 01, 2023 — 01:06 am EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Adds details from report in paragraph 2,3, background in 5

June 1 (Reuters) - Canada'ssecond-largest pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has stopped making private deals in China and will close its Shanghai office later this year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CDPQ is currently leading its regional investment efforts from Singapore, the report said, adding that it still has business interests in China.

CDPQ did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Financial Times in February reported that Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has reduced private investments in China. Earlier in April, Canada's third largest pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) also closed down its China equity investment team based in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.