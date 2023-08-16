Canadian pension fund CDPQ posts average return of 4.2% over six months

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canada's second-largest pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) posted a rise in net assets on Wednesday on improving sentiment in the global capital markets as recession worries ease.
The fund generated an average return of 4.2% over six months, in line with its benchmark portfolio's 4.1%.
"Over the last three years, we've adjusted our portfolio to reinforce our capacity to withstand market volatility," CEO Charles Emond said.
Net assets rose to C$424 billion ($313.70 billion) in the six months ended June 30 from C$402 billion as at Dec. 31, 2022.
($1 = 1.3516 Canadian dollars)
