Canadian pension fund CDPQ posts average return of 4.2% over six months

August 16, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canada's second-largest pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) posted a rise in net assets on Wednesday on improving sentiment in the global capital markets as recession worries ease.

The fund generated an average return of 4.2% over six months, in line with its benchmark portfolio's 4.1%.

"Over the last three years, we've adjusted our portfolio to reinforce our capacity to withstand market volatility," CEO Charles Emond said.

Net assets rose to C$424 billion ($313.70 billion) in the six months ended June 30 from C$402 billion as at Dec. 31, 2022.

($1 = 1.3516 Canadian dollars)

