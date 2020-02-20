US Markets

Canadian pension fund Caisse posts 10.4% return in 2019

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Canada's second-biggest pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) on Thursday reported average weighted returns of 10.4% in 2019, as strength in its equities portfolio offset underperformance in real estate holdings.

By Nichola Saminather and Allison Lampert

TORONTO/MONTREAL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canada's second-biggest pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) on Thursday reported average weighted returns of 10.4% in 2019, as strength in its equities portfolio offset underperformance in real estate holdings.

The overall annualized returns over five and 10 years were 8.1% and 9.2% respectively, the fund said in a statement. Total assets rose to C$340 billion ($256.8 billion) as of Dec. 31, from C$310 billion a year earlier.

The Caisse's real estate portfolio posted a -2.7% return in 2019 as valuations fell in the Canadian shopping centre sector. Its real estate arm Ivanhoe Cambridge is moving away from traditional assets into more industrial and major development projects, it said.

($1 = 1.3242 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular