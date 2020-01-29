Canadian pension fund Caisse names former Scotia banker Charles Émond CEO

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), Canada's second-largest pension fund, named former investment banker Charles Émond as its chief executive officer on Wednesday, replacing Michael Sabia on Feb. 1.

Émond, at Caisse since February 2019, has served as the pension fund's executive vice-president for Quebec and private equity and strategic planning since November, overseeing the fund's portfolio in its home province as well as global private equity investments.

Prior to this, he was at Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO for nearly 20 years, most recently as its global head of investment banking and capital markets and head of Canadian corporate banking. His roles included leading Scotia Capital's Quebec activities, as well as overseeing teams around the world, the Caisse said in a statement.

"For over 25 years, Charles has acquired extensive international experience and a deep understanding of Québec's companies and business community," Robert Tessier, CDPQ's Chairman of the Board, said in the statement.

CDPQ, which held C$326.7 billion of assets as of June, said in November that Sabia, who had been the pension fund's first non-Francophone CEO for 11 years, would leave in February, earlier than planned. The University of Toronto said he would become the director of its Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy.

