Canadian pension fund Caisse names former investment banker Charles Émond CEO

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), Canada's second-largest pension fund, named former investment banker Charles Émond as its chief executive officer on Wednesday, replacing Michael Sabia on Feb. 1.
