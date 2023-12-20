News & Insights

US Markets

Canadian pension fund Caisse, Mexico pause arbitration, seek energy dispute resolution

December 20, 2023 — 11:38 am EST

Written by Kylie Madry and Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

Updates with additional detail

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Mexico's economy ministry have agreed to temporarily suspend an international arbitration procedure in order to try to reach an agreement, the ministry said on Wednesday, putting the brakes on what could have been the latest escalation over Mexico's energy policies.

Caisse and subsidiary CDP Groupe Infrastructures had their complaints lodged with the World Bank's dispute settlement body last week.

Caisse holds investments in solar and wind parks in Mexico operated by power company Enel's renewable energy arm.

The arbitration process was the latest tussle over Mexico's energy policy following a high-profile trade dispute also involving the United States.

During his administration, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rolled back reforms aimed at opening Mexico's power and oil markets to foreign competitors, which competitors say unfairly benefit state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and national power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

The U.S. and Canada have already demanded dispute settlement talks with Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement over Mexico's energy policy. The U.S. is planning to escalate the dispute, Reuters reported in September.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Raul Cortes; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.