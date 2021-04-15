US Markets
Canadian pension AIMCo names former investment banker Siddall as CEO

Maiya Keidan Reuters
The Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo) on Thursday named Evan Siddall, veteran investment banker and former head of Canada's housing agency, as its new chief executive officer, effective July 1.

Siddall will take over from Kevin Uebelein, who has been CEO since Jan. 1, 2015.

Siddall was a special advisor to Bank of Canada's governor before joining Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, where he worked for seven years until this month, AIMCo said in the statement.

He has worked for 20 years for investment banks, including BMO Nesbitt-Burns and Goldman Sachs, in Toronto and New York.

AIMCo ended 2020 with C$118.6 billion ($95 billion) under management, and made 2.5% net of all fees for its 31 Alberta-based pension, endowment and government fund clients, it reported on Thursday.

($1 = 1.2533 Canadian dollars)

