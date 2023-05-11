News & Insights

US Markets

Canadian PE firm Onex appoints Bobby Le Blanc as CEO

May 11, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian private-equity firm Onex Corp ONEX.TO has appointed Bobby Le Blanc as its chief executive, it said on Thursday, making him the company's second CEO in its near four-decade history.

Onex shareholders approved Le Blanc's appointment and Lisa Cornoy's election as a new independent director at the company's annual and special meeting on Thursday.

Onex, which is primarily into private equity and credit sectors, is the owner of Canada's second-largest carrier WestJet Group. It has $50.8 billion in assets under management.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.