Canadian PE firm Onex appoints Bobby Le Blanc as CEO

May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian private-equity firm Onex Corp ONEX.TO has appointed Bobby Le Blanc as its chief executive, it said on Thursday, making him the company's second CEO in its near four-decade history.

Onex shareholders approved Le Blanc's appointment and Lisa Cornoy's election as a new independent director at the company's annual and special meeting on Thursday.

Onex, which is primarily into private equity and credit sectors, is the owner of Canada's second-largest carrier WestJet Group. It has $50.8 billion in assets under management.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

