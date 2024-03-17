News & Insights

NVEI

Canadian payments processor Nuvei explores options including going private

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

March 17, 2024 — 11:20 pm EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

March 17 (Reuters) - Canadian payments technology company Nuvei NVEI.TO said late on Sunday that it is evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential deal to go private.

The announcement comes after Reuters reported on Saturday that private equity firm Advent International is in advanced talks to buy Nuvei.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

