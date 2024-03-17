Canadian payments processor Nuvei explores options including going private

March 17 (Reuters) - Canadian payments technology company Nuvei NVEI.TO said late on Sunday that it is evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential deal to go private.

The announcement comes after Reuters reported on Saturday that private equity firm Advent International is in advanced talks to buy Nuvei.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

