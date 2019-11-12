US Markets

Canadian parliament to reconvene on Dec. 5 - PM's Office

Steve Scherer Reuters
Canada's parliament will sit for the first time since last month's election on Dec. 5, when the House of Commons will elect a new speaker and hear the Throne Speech, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

The Throne Speech is delivered by the governor general - the Queen's representative in Canada - on behalf of the prime minister and outlines the government's priorities for the legislature. The speech is eventually followed by a confidence vote.

