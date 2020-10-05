Canadian Pacific's Record Q3 & September Grain Movement
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP achieved its best-ever third quarter record by moving 7.7 million metric tonnes (MMT) of Canadian grain and grain products. With this, the company broke its third-quarter 2014 third record of moving 7 MMT of Canadian grains. The record grain movement in the third quarter is expected to have bolstered the top line.
Canadian Pacific also set a new September record by shipping 2.8 MMT of Canadian grain and grain products. With this, the company has broken its 2017 September record by more than 8.4%.
Canadian Pacific has been able to achieve its record gain movement by adding 3,200 new high-capacity hopper cars in its fleet. The new hopper cars can carry 15% more volume and 10% more weight compared with the older cars. An 8,500-feet High Efficiency Product (HEP) train can carry in excess of 40% more grain than the 7,000-feet train model when combined with the additional capacity of the new hopper cars.
Notably, customers are actively investing in their elevator networks to accommodate 8,500-foot HEP trains. By the end of 2020, it is expected that more than 30% of the unit train loaders will be HEP qualified. This will boost capacity and efficiency in the grain supply chain for Canadian Pacific customers and shareholders.
