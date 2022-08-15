Canadian Pacific, union end arbitration with 2-year deal
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO on Monday announced a new two-year collective agreement with the union representing its conductors and engineers following binding arbitration.
The railroad said the new deal with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), that runs through 2023, will include a 3.5% wage hike in 2022 and 2023.
TCRC, which represents about 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers across Canada, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.
Under the arbitration decision, the TCRC will also join a CP Pension Improvement Account, the company said.
Canada's second-biggest railroad operator had halted operations for a few days in March over the labor dispute for higher pensions, pay and benefits. It resumed operations after agreeing to settle the dispute through arbitration.
Canada relies on Canadian National Railway CNR.TO and Canadian Pacific Railway to move products like crops, oil, potash, coal and other manufactured goods to ports and the United States.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCP
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT
- Disney tops Netflix in streaming subscribers, raises prices for ad-free options
- U.S. says China used Pelosi's Taiwan visit as pretext to alter status quo
- Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting