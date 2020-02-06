Canadian Pacific train derails near Guernsey, Saskatchewan

(Adds statement from Canadian Pacific) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's freight train derailed near Guernsey, Saskatchewan early on Thursday, the railroad said, making it the second such accident in the same area in a span of two months. A company spokesperson said CP was making "initial assessments of the incident" and does not have more details. Media reports said http://bit.ly/3bjLi0z the train was possibly hauling oil, as the derailment, which took place more than 100 kilometers southeast of Saskatoon, had caused a massive fire. "Emergency responders have been deployed to the site," the company said in an email to Reuters. In December, a CP train hauling oil had derailed west of Guernsey, Saskatchewan. [nL1N28J0EY] (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;)) Keywords: CANADA DERAILMENT/ (UPDATE 1)

