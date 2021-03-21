Canadian Pacific to Buy Kansas City Southern in $25 Billion Deal

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) is set to create the only true North American railroad whose rails will stretch from Canada, through the U.S., and down into Mexico.

The Financial Times reports the Calgary-based railroad will be acquiring Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) for $275 per share, or $25 billion, in a cash and stock deal. The purchase will need to be approved by the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroad rates, mergers and acquisitions, and disputes among railways.

Image source: Canadian Pacific Railway.

While Canadian Pacific is currently able to access Mexican markets through agreements with other railroads, the purchase of Kansas City Southern will now allow it to directly enter them through its own system.

The two railroads connect at just one point -- in Kansas City, Mo. -- and the union will create a system with about 16,400 miles of track.

Mexico is Kansas City's most important market, accounting for more than half of all revenue, with the rest coming from various Midwest routes. It's expected to become even more important in a Biden administration, which is expected to relax trade restrictions President Trump imposed.

Both railroads were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic because of restrictions to limit the spread of the virus, but with the widespread distribution and administration of vaccines, railroads are expected to see more business.

In addition to a direct route to Mexico, the acquisition will give Canadian Pacific additional access to overseas markets through Kansas City Southern's Gulf of Mexico port routes, including Brownsville, New Orleans, Houston, and Lake Charles.

Kansas City Southern was previously approached by private equity firm Blackstone Group and Global Infrastructure Partners, one of the world's largest infrastructure investors with some $71 billion in assets, which offered to buy the transportation stock for $20 billion. That offer was rejected.

10 stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Railway

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Canadian Pacific Railway wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.