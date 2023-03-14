Markets
CP

Canadian Pacific Says New Five-year Collective Agreement Ratified By Soo Line's BLET

March 14, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific (CP, CP.TO) announced Tuesday that members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) have ratified a new five-year collective agreement covering approximately 300 employees working on CP's Soo Line subsidiary.

CP has successfully negotiated agreements with multiple unions representing craft employees in recent months, resulting in the ratification of 16 agreements in 2023 in Canada and the United States.

The BLET hourly collective agreement includes Soo Line locomotive engineers in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.