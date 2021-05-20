US Markets
Canadian Pacific reiterates commitment to buy Kansas City without raising bid

Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

May 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO on Thursday reiterated its commitment to buy Kansas City Southern KSU.N without raising the buyout offer for the railroad operator.

