Canadian Pacific reiterates commitment to buy Kansas City without raising bid

May 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO on Thursday reiterated its commitment to buy Kansas City Southern KSU.N without raising the buyout offer for the railroad operator.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

