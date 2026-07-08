Canadian Pacific Reaches New June Milestone for Grain Shipments

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) is benefiting from strong grain export demand and continued operational efficiency, as evidenced by its record-setting grain volumes in June 2026. The company transported 2.8 million metric tons (MMT) of Canadian grain and grain products during June 2026, surpassing the previous June record established in June 2020. The company also established new second-quarter records for both grain tonnage and carloads (April through June), exceeding the prior highs recorded in 2020.

This achievement highlights the railroad's ability to support elevated agricultural shipments while maintaining network fluidity.

The record performance builds on a strong trend throughout the 2025-2026 crop year. CP has already set grain transportation records in the first quarter and established monthly records in five of the first five months of 2026. Monthly records earlier this year have been set in January, February, April and May. Through Week 48 of the crop year, the company moved more than 28.4 million metric tons of Canadian grain and grain products, marking its strongest grain-handling performance since the record-setting 2020-2021 crop year.

The company's U.S. grain business also reached new highs. In June, CP moved a record 2.5 MMT of grain, surpassing the previous monthly record set in 2022. Second-quarter U.S. grain shipments totaled a record 7.5 MMT, exceeding the prior quarterly high achieved in the second quarter of 2022.

The sustained growth underscores favorable grain production and resilient export demand across global markets. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of CP’s rail network and reinforces its role as a key transportation partner for Canada's agricultural sector. Strong grain volumes also provide a supportive backdrop for revenue generation and asset utilization.

CP’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

CP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The company’s shares have gained 9.3% over the past three months compared with Transportation - Rail’s 11.7% rise.

CP Stock’s Three-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.