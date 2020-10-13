Canadian Pacific Railway Seeks Logistics Boost From Blockchain Tech
CanadaÃ¢ÂÂs second largest railway Ã¢ÂÂ a firm founded in 1881 Ã¢ÂÂ has become a member of blockchain logistics platform TradeLens in a bid to improve its supply-chain efficiency.
- As announced in a press statement last Thursday, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) aims to use the platform to create, share and amend documents with other supply-chain participants to reduce complexities in its shipping processes.
- TradeLens will assist CPÃ¢ÂÂs intermodal shippers to share documents with other participants in the supply chain including consignees, beneficial cargo owners, customs agencies, dray operators, and shipping lines.
- Ã¢ÂÂGlobal shipping is a profoundly complex business and TradeLens is improving the information-sharing processes that support the industry,Ã¢ÂÂ CP vice-president and chief information officer Mike Redeker said in the announcement.
- TradeLens was jointly founded by IBM and Maersk in 2018 and is said to have more than 700 million events and six million individual documents processed annually.
- In effect, the platform attempts to reduce the time it takes to process normally manual administrative tasks by deferring those tasks to automated digital procedures supported by blockchain tech.
- Canadian Pacific is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.
See also: OmanÃ¢ÂÂs Largest Port Joins Blockchain Shipping Platform TradeLens
