US Markets

Canadian Pacific Railway reports 8.7% rise in adjusted profit

Contributors
Dominic Roshan K.L. Reuters
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

Canadian Pacific Railway reported an 8.7% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its intermodal unit.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO reported an 8.7% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its intermodal unit.

The country's second-largest railroad operator said adjusted net income rose to C$640 million ($490 million), or C$4.61 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$589 million, or C$4.12 per share, a year earlier

($1 = C$1.31)

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular