Canadian Pacific Railway reports 8.7% rise in adjusted profit

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO reported an 8.7% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its intermodal unit.

The country's second-largest railroad operator said adjusted net income rose to C$640 million ($490 million), or C$4.61 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$589 million, or C$4.12 per share, a year earlier

($1 = C$1.31)

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

