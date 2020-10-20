Markets
CP

Canadian Pacific Railway Q3 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TCP, CP.TO) reported that its third-quarter net income declined to C$598 million or C$4.41 per share from C$618 million or C$4.46 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$4.12, an 11 percent decrease from C$4.61 last year.

Revenues for the quarter decreased by 6 percent to C$1.86 billion from C$1.98 billion in the prior year.

CP expects a low-single-digit decline in revenue ton-miles in 2020 and at least mid-single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth. CP continues to expect capital expenditures of C$1.6 billion in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular