Canadian Pacific Railway Provides FY20 Adj. EPS Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP, CP.TO) initiated adjusted earnings growth and revenue ton miles growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings to grow between high single-digit to low double-digit compared to 2019 adjusted earnings of $16.44 per share. It also projects mid-single digit volume growth, as measured in revenue ton miles (RTMs).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.