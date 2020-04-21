US Markets
CP

Canadian Pacific Railway posts 5.7% fall in profit, sees flat 2020 earnings

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, the country's second largest railroad operator, posted a 5.7% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and warned it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be flat compared to last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO, the country's second largest railroad operator, posted a 5.7% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and warned it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be flat compared to last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's net income fell to C$409 million, or C$2.98 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$434 million, or C$3.09 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$2.04 billion from C$1.77 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CP

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular