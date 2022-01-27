Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$532 million, or C$0.74 per share. This compares with C$802 million, or C$1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$684 million or C$0.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to C$2.04 billion from C$2.01 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$532 Mln. vs. C$802 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.74 vs. C$1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$2.04 Bln vs. C$2.01 Bln last year.

