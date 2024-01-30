Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.02 billion, or C$1.10 per share. This compares with C$1.27 billion, or C$1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.8% to C$3.78 billion from C$2.41 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.02 Bln. vs. C$1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.10 vs. C$1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.13 -Revenue (Q4): C$3.78 Bln vs. C$2.41 Bln last year.

