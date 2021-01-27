Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Q4 adjusted earnings of C$5.06 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at C$802 million, or C$5.95 per share. This compares with C$664 million, or C$4.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$683 million or C$5.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to C$2.01 billion from C$2.07 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$683 Mln. vs. C$656 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$5.06 vs. C$4.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$2.01 Bln vs. C$2.07 Bln last year.

