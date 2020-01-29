Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.77 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$664 million, or C$4.82 per share. This compares with C$545 million, or C$3.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported adjusted earnings of $656 million or $4.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to C$2.07 billion from C$2.01 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $656 Mln. vs. $648 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.77 vs. $4.55 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$2.07 Bln vs. C$2.01 Bln last year.

