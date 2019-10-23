Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Q3 adjusted earnings of C$4.61 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO):

-Earnings: C$618 million in Q3 vs. C$622 million in the same period last year. -EPS: C$4.46 in Q3 vs. C$4.35 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$640 million or C$4.61 per share for the period. -Revenue: C$1.98 billion in Q3 vs. C$1.90 billion in the same period last year.

