Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$0.77 billion, or C$0.82 per share. This compares with C$1.25 billion, or C$1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$843 million or C$0.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to C$2.20 billion from C$2.05 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

