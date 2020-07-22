Markets
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Q2 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled C$635 million, or C$4.66 per share. This compares with C$724 million, or C$5.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to C$1.79 billion from C$1.98 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$635 Mln. vs. C$724 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$4.66 vs. C$5.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$1.79 Bln vs. C$1.98 Bln last year.

