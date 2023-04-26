Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $800 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $590 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported adjusted earnings of $840 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $2.27 billion from $1.84 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $800 Mln. vs. $590 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q1): $2.27 Bln vs. $1.84 Bln last year.

