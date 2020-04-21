Markets
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.42 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$409 million, or C$2.98 per share. This compares with C$434 million, or C$3.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to C$2.04 billion from C$1.77 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $4.42 vs. $2.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$2.04 Bln vs. C$1.77 Bln last year.

