Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$472 million, or C$0.70 per share. This compares with C$598 million, or C$0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$592 million or C$0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to C$1.94 billion from C$1.86 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$592 Mln. vs. C$560 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.88 vs. C$0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$1.94 Bln vs. C$1.86 Bln last year.

