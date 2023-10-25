Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Profit Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$780 million, or C$0.84 per share. This compares with C$891 million, or C$0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$0.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.6% to C$3.34 billion from C$2.31 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$780 Mln. vs. C$891 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.84 vs. C$0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$3.34 Bln vs. C$2.31 Bln last year.

