Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$891 million, or C$0.96 per share. This compares with C$472 million, or C$0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$903 million or C$0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to C$2.31 billion from C$1.94 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$891 Mln. vs. C$472 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.96 vs. C$0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$2.31 Bln vs. C$1.94 Bln last year.

