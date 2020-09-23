Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.707 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $301.27, the dividend yield is .94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CP was $301.27, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $312.59 and a 73.88% increase over the 52 week low of $173.26.

CP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). CP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.88%, compared to an industry average of -4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CP as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBCA)

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA)

TRIMTABS ETF TRUST (TTAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TTAI with an increase of 21.13% over the last 100 days. FLCA has the highest percent weighting of CP at 3.26%.

