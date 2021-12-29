Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.154 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $71.46, the dividend yield is .86%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CP was $71.46, representing a -13.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.07 and a 11.01% increase over the 52 week low of $64.37.
CP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports CP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.48%, compared to an industry average of 22.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to CP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CP as a top-10 holding:
- Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (INFR)
- Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)
- FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA).
The top-performing ETF of this group is INFR with an increase of 5.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CP at 4.67%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCP
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- Ford Motor Company (F) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021