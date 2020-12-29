Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.724 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $345.05, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CP was $345.05, representing a -0.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $345.25 and a 99.15% increase over the 52 week low of $173.26.

CP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). CP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.54. Zacks Investment Research reports CP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.83%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CP as a top-10 holding:

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBCA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BBCA with an increase of 9.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CP at 2.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.