Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Announces Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$590 million, or C$0.63 per share. This compares with C$602 million, or C$0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to C$1.84 billion from C$1.96 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$590 Mln. vs. C$602 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.63 vs. C$0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.72 -Revenue (Q1): C$1.84 Bln vs. C$1.96 Bln last year.

