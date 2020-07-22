Markets
CP

Canadian Pacific Railway Lifts FY Adj. EPS Growth View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO, CP) said, for fiscal 2020, it expects to report adjusted earnings per share growth year over year. Previously, it expected adjusted earnings per share to be roughly flat year over year.

CP continues to expect capital expenditures of C$1.6 billion and a mid-single digit decline in revenue ton-miles for fiscal year 2020.

On Tuesday, CP announced it increased the quarterly dividend payable to shareholders to C$0.95 per share on common shares, an increase of about 15 percent to the previous quarterly dividend of C$0.83 per share.

In This Story

CP

