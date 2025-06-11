Canadian Pacific Railway Launches C$1.4 Bln Debt Offering

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP, CP.TO) announced that its wholly- owned subsidiary, Canadian Pacific Railway Company or "CPRC", will issue C$500 million of 4.00% Notes due 2032, C$600 million of 4.40% Notes due 2036 and C$300 million of 4.80% Notes due 2055, which will be guaranteed by CPKC.

The transaction is expected to close on June 13, 2025.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to refinance CPRC's outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

The joint lead agents and joint active book-runners for the Offering are Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and RBC Capital Markets.

