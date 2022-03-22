Canadian Pacific Railway Agrees With TCRC Negotiating Committee To Return To Work

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) said on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference or TCRC- train and engine negotiating committee, to enter into a binding arbitration to end the stoppage of work.

Keith Creel, CEO of CP said: "This agreement enables us to return to work effective noon Tuesday local time to resume our essential services for our customers and the North American supply chain."

CP added that it will start works to resume normal train operations across Canada as soon as possible.

On Sunday, the Teamsters union had moved into a work stoppage after failing to strike a work deal with the company.

