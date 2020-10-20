Canadian Pacific quarterly profit falls 3%

US Markets
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd posted a 3.2% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower freight volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income fell to C$598 million ($453.48 million), or C$4.41 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from C$618 million, or C$4.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined by about 6% to C$1.86 billion.

($1 = 1.3187 Canadian dollars)

