Canadian Pacific quarterly profit falls 3%

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO posted a 3.2% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower freight volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income fell to C$598 million ($453.48 million), or C$4.41 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from C$618 million, or C$4.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined by about 6% to C$1.86 billion.

($1 = 1.3187 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.